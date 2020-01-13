At this point in the game we’re sure everybody knows somebody who’s out there trying to get their rap career started and with that being the case Hot 97 is looking to put on the best of the best and linked up with OG battle rapper Loaded Lux to help make that happen.

Starting today Hot 97 and Loaded Lux will be kicking off the Top Shelf Freestyle competition in which for the next four weeks 17 aspiring rappers will battle it out and we, the listeners will be voting for who gets to advance to the next round. Every episode will feature four rappers who’ll be battling it out for MC supremacy and when it’s all said and done only one will be standing after the final episode is live streamed in week 5.

Check out the preview episode below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in every week and voting for your favorite contestant.

Hot 97 & Loaded Lux Premiere New ‘Top Shelf Freestyle’ Competition was originally published on hiphopwired.com

