Doc and Galdi weigh in on the MLB’s punishment of the Astros in wake of their cheating scandal. MLB’s Rob Manfred decided to suspend the Astors GM Jeff Lunhow and Manager AJ Hinch for a year. He took away the Astros first and second round picks for the next two drafts, and fined the Astros organization $5 Million dollars, the highest allowable fine in the MLB constitution. Galdi thinks Rob Manfred should be applauded for how he handle this mess in comparison to how Roger Goodell and the NFL handled spy-gate. Doc and Galdi also suggest that the Red Sox could have similar penalties amid their investigation.

Doc and Galdi: MLB’s Punishment of Astros Harsh Enough? was originally published on theteam980.com

