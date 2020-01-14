More Moves In The Redskins Front Office: Tim Gribble Promoted To Director of College Scouting

A day after promoting Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel, the Washington Redskins announced Tim Gribble’s promotion to director of college scouting. Smith had previously served as the director of college scouting for the last three seasons.

“Tim is an outstanding scout and veteran in the league,” said Kyle Smith via press release. “My tremendous working relationship with Gribbs coupled with his 20-plus years of experience and 19 years as a Redskin made the decision an easy one.”

Gribble previously worked under Kyle Smith by helping evaluate players at the collegiate level on a national scale. With his promotion, he will now oversee the organization’s evaluation of collegiate talent, as well as manage their scouting efforts, both locally and nationally.

Gribble first joined the team in 2002, working as a pro personnel assistant. He also served as a scout for the Northeast, South, and Midwest regions at various points throughout his first 16 years with the team. The last three seasons, he worked closely with Kyle Smith as his assistant director of college scouting.

Before his time in Washington, Gribble worked as an assistant for two seasons in the Pittsburg Steelers’ scouting department. He also spent fours year as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Duquesne University, prior to joining the NFL.

The Redskins’ front office continues to take shape, but the organization still has not found a new general manager or team president since Bruce Allen’s firing. Reports suggest that the team may not do so until after April’s NFL Draft, so until then, newly elected vice president of player personnel, Kyle Smith, will remain the highest ranking person in the Redskins front office.

