Rich The Kid ft. Quavo “That’s Tuff,” Young M.A “Numb/Bipolar” & More | Daily Visuals

Most people go to the gym to achieve that physical degree that they see on TV, but if you ain’t got the time just throw on a costume. It’s the same, right?

Probably not, but that isn’t keeping Rick The Kid and Quavo from getting fake ripped in their comedic clip for “That’s Tuff” where the two hit the gym to get in shape only to see they don’t stack up to seasoned bodybuilders. So they do the next best thing and throw on some muscle suits and flex for the hardcore.

Back in Brooklyn, Young M.A finds herself going through the motions and ends up “self medicating” to help her deal with her issues in her somber two-in-one visuals to “Numb/Bipolar.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Antonio Brown (yup, he truly trying to start a rap career), and more.

RICH THE KID FT. QUAVO – “THAT’S TUFF”

YOUNG M.A – “NUMB/BIPOLAR”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “MAKE NO SENSE”

AB FT. YDTHEBEST – “HOME FROM THE N.O”

MULATTO – “NO PANTIES”

KEY GLOCK – “LOOK AT THEY FACE”

VALEE – “NOT PLAYIN”

