Dwayne Haskins’ Expectations are Sky-High On and Off the Gridiron

Dwayne Haskins only started seven games as a rookie but in that time he showed glimpses of potentially being a franchise quarterback. The kid can play, there’s no longer any question that he possesses the talent to perform at the highest level but does he have maturity and dedication to lead a team?

Haskins’ new offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke with local media on Wednesday and set a high bar for what’s expected of the second-year QB.

“You’ve got to be the most committed guy in the building, your teammates have to see that, the coaches have to see that because that is how you develop trust and that is how you develop leadership.”

Turner takes the reigns of Washington’s offense with only four games as an OC on his resume but he does have a reputation for helping develop productive young quarterbacks. Players like Cam Newton and Teddy Bridgewater established themselves in the league under Turner’s tutelage. Haskins looks to follow suit.

“All of the physical tools that you want are there and I think he needs to keep getting experience and will be a really good player,” an optimistic Turner continued on Haskins.

As the OC, Turner will be in charge of putting together the offensive gameplan and calling plays for the Redskins this upcoming season. How much will Haskins have to conform to his new play-caller?

“We have versatility within our system where we’re going to really fit and play to our players’ strengths,” Turner said of Haskins’ fit in his offense. “So like Dwayne, you obviously see the big, strong guy who can stand in the pocket and really push the ball down the field. We’re going to want to use a lot of play-action pass and then something also he’s done a good job of in his past and in college too is just being able to get the ball out quickly and kind of distribute the football to the playmakers and let them make the plays for him.”

Not being the running-threat that guys like Newton and Bridgewater are, the plan for a new Haskins-led offense sounds like a good fit but as he mentioned before, Turner is making it crystal clear that this coaching staff’s definition of success for Dwayne is more than just what happens between the whistles.

“It starts No. 1 that the quarterback has to spend their time so he knows the offense better than anybody. He has to know it like a coach and he has to be able to present that on the field and present that confidence when he is running the show and that takes work, that takes work to get to that and guys see it. Guys see when it is there and guys see when it is not.”

Dwayne Haskins’ Expectations are Sky-High On and Off the Gridiron was originally published on theteam980.com

