Galdi breaks down a few comments from new Redskins defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s conference call addressing a lot of things he wants change with the Redskins defense.

Del Rio said his biggest challenge will be the Redskins communication on defense, “All you have to do is watch the tape. When you’re watching the tape, there are countless examples of right before the snap, where players are not in a good position, knees bent, focus on the offense. They’re kind of turned to each other, looking around like what are we doing or questioning. You can see them asking each other what’s going on. The communication, the urgency in getting to the line, the urgency in getting the calls and communicating to each other. There was an issue there.”

Also, Del Rio was asked about the Redskins possibly drafting Chase Young in the 2020 NFL draft, “The evaluation of the draft prospects will be ongoing. I think it is way too premature to start talking about it.”

Al Galdi laid it all out for us on The Morning Blitz…

Al Galdi: There’s More To Like From New Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: