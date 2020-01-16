Jonah Hill Announces New Partnership With adidas

Jonah Hill disappointed many people when word got out that he was no longer in talks to play The Penguin in Matt Reeves The Batman film, but he’ll be giving everyone a consolation prize of sorts as he’s partnering with adidas to release some Jonah inspired merchandise.

Taking to his IG page to make the announcement, the comedic actor thanks adidas for believing in his vision while expressing his excitement for his upcoming collection.

“This is the official announcement that I’m partnering with adidas. Thank you adidas for trusting me and believing in my ideas and pushing them to become even better. This is a dream for me to start the journey of creating with a team I respect and love. Thrilled to show you all what we’ve been working on. More coming very soon.”

For the past few years adidas have been making the kind of moves that have given them a huge boost in catching up with Nike as the hottest brand in the streets including signing celebrities like Kanye West and sports stars like James Harden. While it remains to be seen how Jonah Hill’s collection will help adidas continue to mush towards the top of the hill, it will be interesting to see what the Super Bad actor has up his sleeve when his creations drop.

Though no official word has been, @pyleaks has said that the Jonah Hill and adidas collabo will consist of two colorways of the Samba and one Superstar priced at $110 and $140.

Are you excited about the Jonah Hill and adidas collection? Let us know.

