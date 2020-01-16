Boosie Badazz Denies Giving George Zimmerman The Beats [Video]

You ever wish something that wasn’t necessarily legal or nice was true? Well let’s talk about karma coming back to one of the most hated men in America but not really.

Earlier this week My Mixtapez posted a story reporting Boosie Badazz had put hands and feat on George Zimmerman. According to a now nowhere to be found post on their Instagram account they claimed “It’s claimed that #Boosie saw #Zimmerman outside of a Miami Wal-Mart. According to witnesses, Boosie spotted Zimmerman and said “Hey, you that a*s n*gga who killed Trayvon right?” Boosie violently approached Zimmerman. Zimmerman appeared to be “reaching for his gun”, according to witnesses. Although, Zimmerman is being hospitalized, Boosie suffered injuries as well, including a busted lip and nose.”

Who Fuckn wit Boosie? I jus wanna Kno pic.twitter.com/6hkmFIaxQt — TheRealDyl (@lil_Rosko) January 12, 2020

Even though actual footage had yet to surface the story spread like wildfire online. As spotted on Page Six Boosie has formally responded to the frenzy. In a video posted to Wednesday, January 15 the “Set It Off” rapper told his followers that the fight rumors was fake news. “I never seen George [Zimmerman] in my life, but on TV. This is a lie. Leave me alone” he revealed. He went on to plug his upcoming Ramen noodle deal with Master P. which can ironically be purchased at Walmart.

You can view his response below.

