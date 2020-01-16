Doc and Galdi: Albert Haynesworth Still Harboring Animosity Towards Mike Shanahan

Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated wrote a piece titled Albert Haynesworth Doesn’t Need Your Love. Just Your Kidney, in which he describes in detail the health problems Haynesworth is enduring. He also sheds lights on what Haynesworth had to say about the different teams and coaches he played for, one of which was the Washington Redskins. From this article, we see that Albert Haynesworth is still harboring some animosity towards his former coach, Mike Shanahan. He goes as far as to call Shanahan a “conniving little liar” for the promises to the defensive scheme Shanahan had promised the former defensive player of the year. Haynesworth says he was told to “grab the center” and to “use that wide frame to eat up space.” Doc and Galdi discuss some of the other comments Haynesworth had to say about his stint in Washington.

