Bad Boys For Life is finally coming out after years of anticipation, so the cast has been making headlines for while promoting the film.

But one interview that caught everyone’s eye was Martin Lawrence’s interview where he talked about the forthcoming movie and of course, his hit ’90s show Martin. Though an iconic show, many forget that it only lasted for five seasons and Lawrence finally revealed why the show didn’t continue when it was obviously at the height of its popularity.

“Well, how can I say this? It just was time to end. Let’s just put it that way,” he told GQ. “It was just, at that time, there was some, um, there were some things that was being said that—”

The reporter, Zach Barron, then interrupted Lawrence to ask if he was slyly trying to refer to the 1997 sexual assault lawsuit that was filed by Martin’s TV wife Gina, played by Tisha Campbell.

Lawrence answered honestly, saying, “Yeah. Because none of that was true. It was all a lot of bullshit,” Lawrence said. “… We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show.”

To prove that he and Campbell actually are in a good place, he posted a throwback photo of the two on Instagram with the caption, “Yeah. Because none of that was true. It was all a lot of bullshit,” Lawrence said. “… We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show.”

Martin Lawrence Reveals That He Has “Nothing But Love” For Tisha Campbell After Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: