Galdi reacts to the good news that revealed bad news on Reuben Foster. New details on Redskins LB Reuben Foster’s knee injury he suffered in practice last May.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports according to Foster’s agent, his injury was a torn ACL, LCL and MCL, and for the first time, it was disclosed that Foster also sustained nerve damage. Foster couldn’t feel his toes for the last several months, but that ended this week with an optimistic development.

There’s hope Foster can participate in some form or fashion in training camp, but there is no timetable set for his return.

Al Galdi: Good News That Revealed Bad News On Redskins LB Reuben Foster was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: