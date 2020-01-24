Diva’s Daily Dirt: Fabolous Gets Checked By Beyoncé + More!

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo break up two months after announcing wedding

Just two months after announcing their secret wedding, “The Chi” creator Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo have separated.The break up was confirmed to Page Six on Thursday with a joint personal statement. “ After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways. We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time.” According to Bossip, Lena is allegedly dating “Harriet” actress Cynthia Erivo. In fact, they allegedly live together. Lena and Cynthia have hit attended red carpet events together.

Last week it was revealed that #RazB was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence Now he is taking the proper steps to get the help that he needs.

A source from his team revealed that he has checked himself into a self-care facility as he works to better himself. “The stress from childhood trauma has led to some unhealthy life decisions. This past week he has checked into a private self-care facility to acquire the necessary tools for a healthier life.”

FABOLOUS GETS CHECKED BY BEY

Beyonce had to have a word with Fabolous after he released his mixtape hit, “For The Money” ft. Nicki Minaj. One punchline said, “if you could have Beyonce, would you take Solange.”

The rap veteran recently spoke about the Queen Bey having a word with him and how that wasn’t cool at all.

DEBORAH DUGAN OUST THE ACADEMY GRAMMY

GRAMMY’S are this Sunday! But that has’t stopped Deborah Dugan from making her media rounds telling all the tea on the voting process within the academy. She’s basically confirming everything we knew about the process; its rigged.

