DaBaby, Roddy Ricch & Megan Thee Stallion To Headline Broccoli City Music Festival

View this post on Instagram
BROCCOLI CITY FEST 2020 🥦 EXCLUSIVE PRESALE STARTS NOW! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *********** 🔐HOW TO ACCESS $69.50 TICKETS 🔐 1. POST the flyer + #BCFest2020 to your IG/Twitter 2. SUBMIT screenshot via link in our bio ☝🏽 3. UNLOCK exclusive promo code 4. ENTER code at checkout ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *********** ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🥦WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR🥦 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Faster Entry Lanes🏃🏾♀️All-New Royal Experience (VIP) Lounge👑 More Food & Beverage Options 🥃 Carnival Thrill Rides🎡 Curated Cannabis Experience 🌱 Selfie Art Activations 👩🏾🤝👨🏽 and more ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ********** ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🕑 TICKETS ONSALE FRIDAY, JAN 24 @ 10AM!
The 2020 Broccoli City Festival looks to be the biggest one yet! DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Megan Thee Stallion is on deck to headline this year’s music festival at RFK Stadium. Ari Lennox, Doja Cat and more will be hitting the stage guaranteeing this will be one of the biggest events of 2020.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 24th but click the link below information.