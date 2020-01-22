DaBaby, Roddy Ricch & Megan Thee Stallion To Headline Broccoli City Music Festival

The 2020 Broccoli City Festival looks to be the biggest one yet! DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Megan Thee Stallion is on deck to headline this year’s music festival at RFK Stadium. Ari Lennox, Doja Cat and more will be hitting the stage guaranteeing this will be one of the biggest events of 2020.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, January 24th but click the link below information.

Click Here For Pre-Sale Info