Why Are Stylists Demanding Natural Hair Be Flat Ironed Before Being Braided?

Hands down, there are some amazing hair stylists out there doing the Lord’s work on our heads.
But I have also been seeing a disturbing trend of a new crop of “Instagram” stylists out giving real professionals a bad name by doing things such as driving up their prices for labor-easy styles, demanding that you come in with an already washed and conditioned head and giving the worst unscientific advice on how to take care of our hair.
But this one video circulating Twitter took me right over the top.
In it, Shay Thirsty (@touchedbythirsty), who claims to be a millionaire celebrity stylist, says with pride (and an attitude) that you cannot have her do your braids if your natural hair is not blown out and flat-ironed. And if you have the audacity to not follow her rules, she’s going to charge you “an inconvenience fee” of $25, ON TOP of the extra cost of her blowing and flat-ironing your hair.
Oh, and the braids cost $300 and up.
Even worse, in the video, she’s incredibly hostile about the state of little girl’s natural hair right in front of the little girl, it’s actually heartbreaking. That, and since when is “nappy” hair an “inconvenience?”
Take a look at this nonsense that certified lash tech @Nayaxleire shared on Twitter after (@high0ffmay) found the video:
Did you all peep that HOW MANY passes of the flat iron she put on that baby’s hair WITH NOT heat protectant, talking about how our hair can withstand anything…as if heat damage isn’t a real thing. That, and if you’re actually a good hair braider, you don’t need super sleek hair to have super sleek braids.
Blow out fine? But all this? Nah.
You already know, Black Twitter caught wind of this video and had words:
Honestly, 4c hair shouldn’t be treated worse because of its texture and you shouldn’t have to go through all this just to get braids. Most importantly, with everything Black people are going through with their hair—being kicked out of school, graduation threatened and being fired from their jobs—this is not what we should have to go through with our own.
We all deserve much better than this.
BEAUTIES: Have you ever been told to flat iron your hair before braiding?
RELATED NEWS:
Stylists Are Demanding You Come With Freshly Washed Hair And I’m Not Ok
Here’s Why It Doesn’t Matter That Kenya Moore Wears Wigs
21 Photos Of Black Celebs Rocking Braids And Twists On The Red Carpet
21 Photos Of Black Celebs Rocking Braids And Twists On The Red Carpet
1. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 1 of 21
2. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 2 of 21
3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 6 of 21
7. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 7 of 21
8. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 8 of 21
9. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 9 of 21
10. REGINA KINGSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. ISSA RAESource:Getty 11 of 21
12. ISSA RAESource:Getty 12 of 21
13. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 13 of 21
14. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 14 of 21
15. MEAGAN GOODSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. SKAI JACKSONSource:WENN 16 of 21
17. SKAI JACKSONSource:WENN 17 of 21
18. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. ALICIA KEYSSource:WENN 20 of 21
21. ALICIA KEYSSource:WENN 21 of 21
Why Are Stylists Demanding Natural Hair Be Flat Ironed Before Being Braided? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com