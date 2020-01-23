Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose

The Hip-Hop world was thrown for a loop when rising rap star Juice WRLD unexpectedly died shortly after getting off a flight. The cause of the Chicago rapper’s death has been determined to be an accidental overdose.

TMZ reports that according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, Juice WRLD, born Jarad Higgins, had toxic levels of Oxycodone and codeine in his system at his time of death.

In early December 2019, the “Lucid Dreams” rapper collapsed at Midway Airport in Chicago after returning from Los Angeles. Reportedly, he had swallowed a bunch of Percocet pills in order to avoid detection from the Feds. Unfortunately, he soon after suffered seizures and passed away at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill. shortly thereafter.

The Feds did find 70 pounds of marijuana in the luggage of the rapper’s entourage. But, word is no one is even going to be charged since no one has claimed the contraband as their own. Reportedly, the pilot had notified authorities that there were guns and drugs on the plane before its arrival at a private hangar.

Recently, Juice WRLD’s family announced plans to release posthumous music. The family issued a statement thanking fans for their continued support shorty after his cause of death was revealed.

Rest in powerful peace Juice WRLD.

