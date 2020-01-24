After a 3-13 season, the Redskins earned themselves the number two pick in April’s NFL Draft. Doc and Galdi discuss whether or not the Redskins should consider fielding trade offers for the #2 pick, especially with a team like Miami who has three first round and two second round draft picks possibly on the table. Presumably, Joe Burrow will be heading to Cincinnati, who have the number one pick in the 2020 draft. However, there are other teams that are believed to be quarterback-needy and could take Tua Tagovailoa off the board before Miami has a chance to draft him, so it may be in the Dolphins’ best interest to trade up to ensure that they get their guy in Tua. Doc and Galdi think the Redskins should, without a doubt, listen to offers for the second pick, especially if they can get more assets in the draft. However, the determining factor in all of this would be how Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio evaluates Chase Young. Is he a can’t miss out on, generational talent? Or is he just a good player with some flaws?

Doc and Galdi: Should the Redskins Listen to Trade Offers for the #2 Pick was originally published on theteam980.com

