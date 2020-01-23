Former Local Cop with HIV Charged with Rape

Continue reading #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. On May 13, Pamela Turner, 45, became one of the most recent victims of police violence after she was shot and killed by an officer as he tried to arrest her under reportedly false pretenses. She was unarmed and yelled to the officer “I’m pregnant.” Days later, Grady Wayne, a white man who was accused of killing a police officer, was taken into custody alive. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName is making sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller, below is a list of Black women killed by the police over the years.