Former Local Cop with HIV Charged with Rape

After months of investigations, detectives learned that on September 6, former Fairmount Heights officer Martique Vanderpool conducted a traffic stop with a woman which resulted in her car being tow away.

Vanderpool arrested and then drove the woman to the Fairmount Heights Police Department. “While there, Vanderpool told the victim if she engaged in a sexual act with him, he would release her,” a Prince George’s County press release said. “The victim complied.”

Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. On May 13, Pamela Turner, 45, became one of the most recent victims of police violence after she was shot and killed by an officer as he tried to arrest her under reportedly false pretenses. She was unarmed and yelled to the officer “I’m pregnant.” Days later, Grady Wayne, a white man who was accused of killing a police officer, was taken into custody alive. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName is making sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller, below is a list of Black women killed by the police over the years.    

Vanderpool has been charged with transferring HIV to another, first- and second-degree rape, second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex act, reckless endangerment, and several counts of misconduct in office, according to indictment documents. He is now being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

Police ask anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Vanderpool to call 301-856-2660

source: USA9.com

Former Local Cop with HIV Charged with Rape  was originally published on woldcnews.com

