After months of investigations, detectives learned that on September 6, former Fairmount Heights officer Martique Vanderpool conducted a traffic stop with a woman which resulted in her car being tow away.
Vanderpool arrested and then drove the woman to the Fairmount Heights Police Department. “While there, Vanderpool told the victim if she engaged in a sexual act with him, he would release her,” a Prince George’s County press release said. “The victim complied.”
Vanderpool has been charged with transferring HIV to another, first- and second-degree rape, second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex act, reckless endangerment, and several counts of misconduct in office, according to indictment documents. He is now being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.
Police ask anyone who may have had a similar interaction with Vanderpool to call 301-856-2660
source: USA9.com
Former Local Cop with HIV Charged with Rape was originally published on woldcnews.com