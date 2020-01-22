Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes are very different in their diagnosis and treatment but with both; insulin, food, and exercise are key. If you have type 1 diabetes, your body doesn’t make its own insulin to break down sugars within the body. With type 2 diabetes, insulin is being made but your body isn’t using it the right way. The main ruling from endocrinologists is a lifestyle change. Dr. Kristen Kulasa shared with CNN 3 tips to help control your diabetes…
- Understand What You’re Putting into Body
- Understand That Diabetes is a Lifelong Disease
- Choose The Right Doctor
3 Ways To Treat Diabetes was originally published on woldcnews.com
