3 Ways To Treat Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes are very different in their diagnosis and treatment but with both; insulin, food, and exercise are key. If you have type 1 diabetes, your body doesn’t make its own insulin to break down sugars within the body. With type 2 diabetes, insulin is being made but your body isn’t using it the right way. The main ruling from endocrinologists is a lifestyle change. Dr. Kristen Kulasa shared with CNN 3 tips to help control your diabetes…

Understand What You’re Putting into Body Understand That Diabetes is a Lifelong Disease Choose The Right Doctor

