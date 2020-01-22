3 Ways To Treat Diabetes

News & Gossip
| 01.22.20
Dismiss

Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes are very different in their diagnosis and treatment but with both; insulin, food, and exercise are key. If you have type 1 diabetes, your body doesn’t make its own insulin to break down sugars within the body. With type 2 diabetes, insulin is being made but your body isn’t using it the right way. The main ruling from endocrinologists is a lifestyle change. Dr. Kristen Kulasa shared with CNN 3 tips to help control your diabetes…

  1. Understand What You’re Putting into Body
  2. Understand That Diabetes is a Lifelong Disease
  3. Choose The Right Doctor
Happy Doctor Writing Something With Young Patient Behind Her

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

Learn more on cnn.com

 

 

 

3 Ways To Treat Diabetes  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close