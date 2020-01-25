Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For ‘Punk’d’ Revival

Chance The Rapper has been getting bags outside of rapping for a minute now, and it appears he’s going to get in front of the camera yet again as a show host. The Chicago star has been tapped to host the revival of the prank show Punk’d.

The Punk’d reboot was officially announced in July 2019 according to Deadline but back then, the host for the series wasn’t known to the public. In a new press release as also reported by Deadline, MTV Studios shared that the show, formerly hosted by Ashton Kutcher, will be making its return to the Quibi network this coming spring. Unlike the previous incarnation, the updated version of Punk’d will showcase Chano punking celebrities via a number of mini-episodes on the streaming network.

The original series ran initially from 2003 to 2007 and was rebooted in 2012 with a number of celebrity hosts. This isn’t Chance’s first time in front of the camera, this after starring as a judge for Netflix’s Hip-Hop competition show Rhythm and Flow, and also serving as a stand-in host for the Late Late Show last year.

A new teaser clip from Quibi has been unveiled and features everyone’s favorite Hot Girl, Megan Thee Stallion. Check out Punk’d when it makes its debut on April 6.

