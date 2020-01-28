Al Galdi: Eric Berry Wants To Play In 2020, Should the Redskins Be Interested?

Free Agent Safety Eric Berry plans to return to the NFL in 2020, and Al Galdi is asking ‘should the Redskins be interested’?

From @gmfb: Former #Chiefs S Eric Berry‘s absence from the #NFL this past season was intentional. He plans to return in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Xd32c8p7fJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2020

Berry was drafted 5th overall in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, but has been plagued by an Achilles injury that has only allowed him to play in five games since the 2017 season. He’s a five time Pro Bowler and was named the 2015 AP Comeback Player of the Year.

The Redskins dealt with injuries at the safety position for most of last season with Montae Nicholson and Deshazor Everett both landing on IR, plus Tory Apke playing through injury as well.

Could Eric Berry be the missing piece in the Redskins Secondary?

