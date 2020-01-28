Kevin Sheehan: Would You Have A Problem If The Redskins Drafted Tua Tagovailoa No. 2 Overall?

Most Redskins fans have the Skins taking Chase Young number two overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, but what if they decided to draft a quarterback?

“With the 2nd pick of the 2020

NFL Draft, The Washington Redskins select Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama “ https://t.co/RgqFnfh4uI — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) January 27, 2020

Former Redskins safety Will Blackmon tweeted out, “With the 2nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, The Washington Redskins select Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Alabama“. It’s not certain if Blackmon was being serious or if he was just joking (probably joking), but it makes you think, what if Ron Rivera has a high grade on Tua and thinks he’s a better fit than Dwayne Haskins?

My thoughts on why I projected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the Dolphins at No. 5 in my 2020 Mock Draft 1.0. pic.twitter.com/wJpXzJWz8L — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) January 24, 2020

So Kevin asks the question, would you have a problem if the Redskins drafted Tua Tagovailoa No. 2 in the 2020 NFL Draft?

