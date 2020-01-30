Border Wall In Cali Tips Over, Nicki Minaj Returns To Instagram & More [VIDEO]

Nothing good is coming from this border wall. According to Angie Ange‘s report today, it tipped over.
In other trending news, Nicki Minaj returned to Instagram after going on a brief hiatus after getting married, Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting another child, and Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence regarding the death of her beloved husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Listen up top and read more about these stories and more below.
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Gets 25 To Life For Child Rape
Washington Post Now Claims Reporter’s Tweets About Kobe Bryant Did Not Break Rules
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe & Gigi’s Death: “Kobe & Gigi Are Shining Over Us”
RIP: Photos Of Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Gianna Over The Years
