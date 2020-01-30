CLOSE
The Lo Down: Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line Is In Formation With Popeyes’ Uniforms & Rihanna May Have Found A New Rapper Boo [VIDEO]

If you haven’t noticed, Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas collection has a lot of similarities to Popeyes’ uniforms and the fast-food chain decided to sale its looks now. In a #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes posts that some might read as shady, Popeyes said, “Nothing new here. Just the uniforms we wear every day. Now available for everyone.” 

 

In other news, rumor has it Rihanna and A$AP Rocky might be a thing. Lore’l has the lo’ down up top! 

If a big orange box with burgundy stripes arrives on your door step, congratulations…Beyonce knows you. The orange box has been floating around social media with celebrities who received the coveted clothing rack full of Beyonce’s collaboration with Adidas and they’re celebrating by showing off the garments on the ‘gram. MUST SEE: Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy! From Janelle Monae to Laverne Cox (even Reese Witherspoon got a box), check out celebs rocking their Ivy Park swag. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7L4QABnAL1/

