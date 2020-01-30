Nicki Minaj Shows Off Slimmer Frame On Instagram

Nicki Minaj teased her return to social media earlier this week when she posted on her Instastories for the first time in weeks. The Megatron rapper kept her word and posted a photo on IG showing off a slimmer frame and pink hair.

In the two-slide series, Nicki rocked a grey catsuit, strappy sandals and a clear LV bag and posed with her new husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

On top of hinting that she’s working on new music, the rapstress announced she’ll be a guest on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

“In the epic premiere, the hip hop icon will make a surprise debut on the runway as thirteen new drag queens enter the competition for a chance to win $100,000 and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” reads an official press release.

Season 12 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Friday, February 28th at 8:00 PM ET/PT on VH1.

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of Her Most Talked About Looks 20 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of Her Most Talked About Looks 1. NICKI MINAJ PERFORMING ON SNL, 2011 Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2010 Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2011 Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 53RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2011 Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. NICKI MINAJ AT THE CAROLINA HERRERA FASHION SHOW, 2011 Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 54TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2012 Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2013 Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. NICKI MINAJ AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2013 Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. NICKI MINAJ AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2014 Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014 Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2015 Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2015 Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. NICKI MINAJ AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2015 Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2016 Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2017 Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. NICKI MINAJ AT THE AMFAR GALA, 2017 Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. NICKI MINAJ AT THE HARPER'S BAZAAR ICONS BY CARINE ROITFELD EVENT, 2017 Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2018 Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. NICKI MINAJ AT THE HARPER'S BAZAAR ICONS EVENT, 2018 Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. NICKI MINAJ AT THE MET GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of Her Most Talked About Looks Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of Her Most Talked About Looks [caption id="attachment_3066012" align="alignnone" width="647"] Source: PA Images / Getty[/caption] There are few female rappers who can take responsibility for changing the face of hip hop for women. Nicki Minaj is one of them. The Queens-native graced us with chart topping music since 1999 and she hasn’t looked back since. Nicki has used her career as a vehicle of self expression. Through her lyrics, social media accounts, and choices in fashion, we were always able to tell exactly what was on Nicki’s mind. When she first hopped on the scene, Nicki’s style was more gimmicky than fashionable. She went for the shock factor and wore things that was considered over the top. As her career progressed and she started to dabble in movie roles and create fashion collections, she decided to tone down her wardrobe so that she could be taken seriously. Now, at the age of 37, Nicki has achieved so much. She has 6 American Music Awards, 10 BET Awards, 5 MTV Video Music Awards, 4 Billboard Music Awards, and many more. She has sold 30 million singles as a lead artist, 60 million singles as a featured artist, and over five million albums worldwide, making her one of the world's best-selling music artists. This year, she tied the knot with her childhood friend Kenneth Petty. We’re getting a whole new Nicki Minaj now. She’s married, she’s accomplished, and she’s evolved in more ways than one. Today, for her 37th birthday, we’re taking a look at 20 of Nicki Minaj’s most talked about, provocative looks.

