CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

Travis Barker ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross “Gimme Brain,” Tommy Gzz ft. Casanova “Hockey” & More | Daily Visuals

Travis Barker's rap connects remain strong and Casanova joins Tommy Gzz at the corner store. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: WANTAGH, NY – AUGUST 19: Rick Ross performs during Day One of 2017 Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on August 19, 2017 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine)

Aside from Aerosmith, Travis Barker is one of the few rock stars who gets love and shows love to Hip-Hop culture and for his latest video he gets some help from two of the rap games biggest stars.

 

For his latest visual to “Gimme Brain,” the Blink-182 drummer calls on the talents of Lil Wayne and Rick Ross to join him in an empty warehouse where he drums up a crazy beat for the top notch rappers to flow to.

Back in Brooklyn Tommy Gzz and Casanova link up to hang in the bodega and the block for their gritty clip to “Hockey.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, King Von, and more.

TRAVIS BARKER FT. LIL WAYNE & RICK ROSS – “GIMME BRAIN”

TOMMY GZZ FT. CASANOVA – “HOCKEY”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “GOAT TALK”

YELLA BEEZY FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “AY YA YA YA”

KING VON – “CRAZY STORY, PT. 3”

TAME IMPALA – “LOST IN YESTERDAY”

YAK GOTTI – “FIRST DAY OUT”

YUNG JAE FT. HEARTBREAKA – “MILLIONS”

Travis Barker ft. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross “Gimme Brain,” Tommy Gzz ft. Casanova “Hockey” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Here’s What Happened At KYS Fest [Photos]
The Crowd At KYS Fest
72 photos
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close