Chase Hughes on Doc and Galdi: Wizards Record Played Part in Beal All-Star Snub

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington joined Doc and Galdi this morning to discuss Bradley Beal’s recent All-Star snub.

In yesterday’s home game against the Hornets, Bradley Beal showcased what an All-Star looks like, posting a near triple double, 34 points, 9 Rebounds, and 9 assists. Following the game, Beal found out he had been snubbed as a reserve in February’s All-Star game. Here’s his post-game reaction with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller.

Bradley Beal didn't pull any punches when talking about his All-Star snub. FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/gTX1be7fGA — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 31, 2020

Beal has definitely made his case to be an All-Star, averaging 28.7 points on the season to go along with 6 assists and 4 rebounds. The numbers are there! When it came down to All-Star Starters votes, NBA players thought highly of the 7-year veteran, with Beal finishing second in the East for guards. Conversely, fans didn’t think highly of Beal, and the All-Star reserve casting was done by the coaches. So it leaves many to question what NBA coaches think of Beal.

Wizards Insider Chase Hughes weighs in on what potentially led to Beal being snubbed.

“I think the number one reason it could be blamed on is the Wizards’ record,” Hughes simply stated. “Of course it [teams record] should be apart of it [criteria for all-star selection], but it’s also an individual award and not a team award.”

Galdi also wonders why NBA players get so upset about getting snubbed juxtaposed to how players in other leagues react to All-Star game selections.

“I think with the All-Star game, there’s a level of prestige to it that there maybe isn’t in other sports. It’s a big weekend that guys want to be apart of. But also I think he understands the more you accrue the more likely you are to have a Hall of Fame resume, and have your jersey retired by the Wizards or whatever team he ends up with.

