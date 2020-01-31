Hypebeast Alert: Dior X Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers Will Make A Spring Debut [Photos]

The reveal of the Dior X Air Jordan 1 High sneakers already had the hypebeasts salivating and ready to spend their hard-earned coins on the $2,000 sneakers. A new low version of the sneaker was recently announced and it looks like the collaboration will hit shelves this spring.

The same metallic grey, black and white design present on the high is rendered the same with the low, presenting even more style options for the fashionably fresh. As sneakers go, we have to admit that this collaboration is as clean as they come, not too gaudy but still weighted by a sense of refinement.

Around two weeks ago, Jordan Brand and Dior unveiled a capsule collection complete with outdoor apparel including shorts, t-shirts, and jackets to go along with the footwear. For the campaign, Jordan Brand collaborator Travis Scott modeled the new fits and sneakers with the clothing presenting more variety in color schemes but still remaining minimalistic.

The Dior X Air Jordan 1 Low will be available at select Dior stores this April and at various pop-up events around the world.

—

Photo: Nike/Jordan Brand

