Troy Brown Jr Reacts to Beal Snub, Playing Point Guard and Kobe Bryant’s Impact

Troy Brown Jr. joined Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn to discuss his teammate, Bradley Beal getting snubbed in the All-Star game, and a few other NBA items.

“I definitely feel like he was snubbed,” Brown emphatically states. “How do you justify him not being an All-Star especially when you have people that have worst records that are getting in? At this point, I’m expecting big things from him. Just like the other night we played, he had 39 and 9 and that’s not what people that are not of All-Star caliber don’t do.”

Beal is averaging 28.7 points on the season, to go along with 6 assists and 4 rebounds. According to research by the Elias Sports Bureau, Beal goes down as the only player to average that many points entering the All-Star break and not be an All-Star since 1979.

In yesterday’s win over the Hornets, Beal continued his gaudy season by posting a near triple double, scoring 34 points, grabbing nine boards, and dishing out nine assists. Yesterday’s win was the first game of a six-game home stand. The Wizards play host to Brooklyn tomorrow at 8pm.

Brown, after beating the Hornets, admired the Wizards’ effort on the defensive end and deems that’s what going to turn this season around.

“We have to take the initiative to be more consistent with that type of play and that type of effort. The same I felt when we beat Boston at home, when we beat Miami at home. It’s stuff that we’re capable of. We just have to be able to come in and focus and make sure that we can do that night in and night out.”

Brown has also played some point guard as of late. The second-year player says getting his teammates involved hasn’t been a tough adjustment. It’s something that he’s always taken pride in and he’s just trying to make the most of his opportunity.

“I like to get my teammates involved, and I like the get everybody touching the basketball. For me, development wise, I’ve just been trying to play my game and focus in on getting better everyday.”

Troy Brown Jr Reacts to Beal Snub, Playing Point Guard and Kobe Bryant’s Impact was originally published on theteam980.com

