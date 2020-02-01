Disney Heiress Abigail Disney On Kobe Bryant: “He Was A Rapist, Deal With It”

Abigail Disney, who’s the heiress to the Walt Disney company, is facing some serious backlash at the moment after she put her foot in the mouth speaking on Kobe Bryant’s death this week. On Wednesday, Abigail took to Twitter to call Kobe a “rapist,” and told everyone to “deal with it.”

I haven’t said anything about Kobe so far because I felt some time needed to pass before weighing in. But yes, it’s time for the sledgehammer to come out. The man was a rapist. Deal with it. https://t.co/9jfZHSqnnQ — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) January 29, 2020