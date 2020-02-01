Terry Crews Finally Stands With Gabrielle Union After ‘AGT’ Uproar

Terry Crews found himself in the center of criticism after he essentially left his former America’s Got Talent co-star Gabrielle Union out in the cold. Crews, in a bid to stay uninvolved with Union’s issues with the NBC show, appeared to lack compassion but has since apologized to the actress for not standing with her initially.

In a series of tweets, the actor and former NFL player laid out how shortsighted he was in not supporting Union.

I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 “acknowledge the pain of other people.” Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say. — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 31, 2020

“I told @KevinHart4real a while ago, he needed 2 ‘acknowledge the pain of other people.’ Right now I have to do the same thing. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize there are a lot of Black women hurt and let down by what I said and also by what I didn’t say,” Crews opened in a string of tweets.

He continued with, ” hear you, I respect you and understand you. I am sorry and I am here to support you. I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into consideration someone else’s experience. I allowed disrespectful comments directed at me and my family to cause me to react angrily instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more harm, and it is my hope that I can amend any pain I have caused to those who were hurt by my words.”

Crews finally mentioned Union after the long preamble.

“@itsgabrielleu, I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience— but that is what I did. I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace,” Crews wrote.

The apology concluded with, “@itsgabrielleu You are a role model to the entire black community and In my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should have at the very least understood you just needed my support. Sincerely, Terry Crews.”

Fans on Twitter didn’t buy the apology after Crews basically mocked his detractors after failing to support Union in the same way she did for him during his #MeToo reveal. Marc Lamont Hill noted via Twitter that the apology seemed like the work of a publicist and not sincere words. It also appears that Union’s husband, retired NBA star, Dwyane Wade, isn’t impressed.

