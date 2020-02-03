The Masked Singer Surprise! Lil Wayne Is The First To Be Voted Off

Sunday night after the “Big Game”, FOX premiered season three of their hit show “The Masked Singer”. This first episode introduced us to 6 characters; Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Turtle, White Tiger, Robot and Llama. The point of the show is to guess the celebrity under the mask/beautiful full body costume. Before each character performs there a clues given to help people guess who they are then they perform. At the end of the episode the live studio audience and the judges, who included Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and special guest Jamie Foxx, vote who was their favorite performance. Whoever gets the least amount of votes goes home. Unfortunately the Robot didn’t receive enough votes.

Based on the clues and the performance the judges guess who they think is under the mask. The options they came up with were; Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, or Floyd Mayweather. So they were completely shocked when Lil Wayne’s head popped out! “I’ve never done anything like this before so I’m having the most fun I’ve had in my career!” He gives his costume credit to his kids and shares that he did it for them.

We will be introduced to more characters in the next episode on Wednesday at 8pm on FOX but I have a guess for one tonight. I think the “Miss Monster” is K. Michelle. In her video package you can hear that she has a southern accent and she says that the season one winner, T-Pain, is her inspiration. K. Michelle and T-Pain have worked together and are friends plus she calls her fans monsters and her new album is called All Monsters Are Human. I mean come on…

I haven’t watched a full season of this show but I’ll be tuning in if there will be more unexpected celebrities like Lil Wayne, I might get hooked.