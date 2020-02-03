The Brian Mitchell Show: Redskins TE Vernon Davis Retires After 14 NFL Seasons

A couple of weeks ago, Redskins Tight End Vernon Davis joined the ‘Doc and Galdi’ show in the Team 980 Studio and hinted at retiring. Well we know one thing now for certain. He’s done playing.

Just hours before his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, was getting set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, Davis appeared in a video on FOX’s pregame coverage that also featured former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison.

In the skit, Gronkowski announces his “retirement” crew. The camera pans from James Harrison to Vernon Davis, who simply states, “That’s right. I’m retiring”.

The two-time Pro Bowler joined the Brian Mitchell Show today to discuss his latest announcement.

“It’s been a long career, and because of the concussions that I’ve had, I feel like it’s about that time [to retire],” Davis said. “And if it wasn’t because of the concussions, I’d probably be playing another six or sever more years.”

Davis retires after 14 seasons in which he caught 583 passes for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns. He spent his last four years in Washington, catching 122 passes for 1,721 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2019, he only played four games, reeling in only 10 passes for 123 yards, including a 48 yard touchdown in the first game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Davis’ season, however, would be cut short after suffering a concussion in the 24-3 Week 4 loss to the Giants. The Redskins placed Davis on injured reserve November 22, 2019, putting year 15 in doubt.

Davis reassures Brian Mitchell and Scott Linn that walking away from football was indeed tough, but he’s looking at the bright side of things and indulging in some other endeavors.

“I have a lot things, from Jamba Juice to a home health care business that I started to the acting to all kinds of things that I’ve been involved in throughout the past two to three years. Like I’ve said, life goes on and you find something that you’re passionate about.

The Brian Mitchell Show: Redskins TE Vernon Davis Retires After 14 NFL Seasons was originally published on theteam980.com

