LeBron James Explains Why He’ll Honor Gianna Bryant At The 2020 NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James has tried to shoulder the burden of what it meant for the Lakers, and the sports world as a whole, to lose Kobe Bryant.

He took his time when releasing his first public statement on Kobe passing, and now he’s made an even bigger decision when it comes to honoring Bryant’s daughter, Gianna who also died in the helicopter crash in late January. Since he’s the captain of the team opposing Team Giannis, King James has decided that his team will all don No. 2 jerseys because that was Gianna’s number. Of course, James was asked about the decision, and it was clear it was because he understands the gravity of having a daughter.

LeBron said the league asked him if he wanted his team to wear 24 or 2 for the All Star game. He picked 2, the number Gianna Bryant wore. Why? “Zhuri.” — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 3, 2020

“LeBron said the league asked him if he wanted his team to wear 24 or 2 for the All-Star game,” Los Angeles Times reporter Tania Ganguli tweeted. “He picked 2, the number Gianna Bryant wore. Why? ‘Zhuri.’”

Zhuri James is the youngest child of LeBron James and his only daughter, so it makes sense why it was so emotional for him to even think of losing his daughter.

#JamesGang aside, the NBA is also planning out a few ways to honor Bryant, including a new way to make the All-Star Game a little more exciting. And it all started with the target score being 24 points, which is one of Kobe Bryant’s retired jersey numbers.

“We spent a lot of time considering the right target number to use for the fourth quarter,” said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president for league operations. “Through the events of this week it became clear to us that the only appropriate number for this season’s All-Star game is 24.”

