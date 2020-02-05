Cherish Day Day $50 Dollar Gift Card Sweepstakes

From the women who brought you Queen Sugar on OWN – Emmy® award-winning visionary filmmaker Ava DuVernay and executive producer Oprah Winfrey – comes the new anthology drama series Cherish the Day, exploring the stirring relationship of one young couple. Starring Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, Michael Beach and the legendary Cicely Tyson. Every second. Every minute. Every hour. Cherish the Day. Don’t miss the two-night series premiere February eleventh and twelfth on OWN

Register Below!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: