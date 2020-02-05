CLOSE
Get It, Sis! Keke Palmer Named Official Spokesperson For New Olay Body Skincare Line

The GMA co-star and the meme queen is already killing 2020!

2019 IFP Gotham Awards

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

From nabbing a co-host spot on Good Morning America to starring in 2019’s hit film Hustlers to becoming one of the most popular memes of last year, the past year for KeKe Palmer has been a whirlwind.

Now, it looks like her 2020 is only going up as the 26-year-old is the new face for the Oil of Olay’s new line of products packed with ingredients such as collagen, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. Oh, and for Black skin like ours, the products promise to keep you moisturized with our faves: Shea butter and coconut oil.

“This year-long partnership with Olay Body means so much to me because for a long time, women like me weren’t represented in the beauty industry, and representation is so important,” Palmer recently told ESSENCE.

“We are beautiful, confident and fearless—all the things that Olay Body represents.”

Palmer also pointed to the fact that this line is affordable while still feeling like a luxury.

“I think that beauty can be polarizing at times and with this new line, Olay Body has created something that’s inclusive and accessible but also formulated with luxe ingredients that are often at higher price points,” she concluded.

 

For her, this product helps her, telling Allure that had no idea body washes could help keep your skin supple and hydrated.

“I didn’t really realize that body washes actually could make a difference,” she explains. “Through my relationship with Olay Body, specifically the Vitamin C Body Wash, it really has changed my skin over time. You don’t have to have dry skin; you just have to use better products.” The body wash she loves contains vitamin C to help brighten skin and strengthen its natural moisture barrier.

Christian Cowan SS20 x Keke Palmer For Olay Body

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

This isn’t Palmer’s first time partnering with Olay. In 2019 during New York Fashion Week, she signed on for the 14-day body transformation as she walked the Christian Cowan runway show….and killed it! See, during this challenge, all she could use was  Olay Ultra Moisture body wash AND nothing else. No lotion, no shea butter, no Vaseline, NUTTIN.

And her elbows and ankles were still supple AF!

We have to give it to the folks at Olay, who have been tapping some pretty amazing Black talent. Remember, just last year, they made Black trans actress and star of Pose, Mj Rodriguez a brand ambassador too! We can’t see to see what Olay has in store for these ladies in 2020!

