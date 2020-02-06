Minutes before the NBA’s 3pm deadline and moments after acquiring Shabazz Napier, Washington manufactured another deal acquiring shooting guard Jerome Robinson in a three-team trade with the Knicks and Clippers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Robinson’s addition will help fill the void McRae leaves at the shooting guard position. Robinson, a 2018 first-rounder, has struggled finding his range early on in his career, shooting just 37 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from three-point range. With more minutes here in Washington, Robinson will have the opportunity to regain his confidence, and while at Boston College, he shot above 40 percent from three-point range.

This deal also sends Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas to Los Angeles, and the Knicks receive Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick. The Clippers, as reported by The Athletic’s David Aldrdige, do not plan to retain Isaiah Thomas.

Report: Wizards Send Isaiah Thomas to Clippers, Add Jerome Robinson was originally published on theteam980.com

