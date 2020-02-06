CLOSE
Report: Wizards Send Isaiah Thomas to Clippers, Add Jerome Robinson

Minutes before the NBA’s 3pm deadline and moments after acquiring Shabazz Napier, Washington manufactured another deal acquiring shooting guard Jerome Robinson in a three-team trade with the Knicks and Clippers, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Robinson’s addition will help fill the void McRae leaves at the shooting guard position. Robinson, a 2018 first-rounder, has struggled finding his range early on in his career, shooting just 37 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from three-point range. With more minutes here in Washington, Robinson will have the opportunity to regain his confidence, and while at Boston College, he shot above 40 percent from three-point range.

This deal also sends Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas to Los Angeles, and the Knicks receive Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick. The Clippers, as reported by The Athletic’s David Aldrdige, do not plan to retain Isaiah Thomas.

 

 

 

