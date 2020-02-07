ESPN Redskins insider John Keim joins The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi to weigh in a variety of Redskins items.

John reported that there still has been no contact between the Redskins and Trent Williams, why is that? Also, is it smart for him to be “firmly in the team’s plans” as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports?

From NFL Now: #Redskins coach Ron Rivera's offseason plan begins on Feb. 10, but this much is clear — LT Trent Williams is firmly in the team's plans and they are not intent on trading him like the previous regime was. But they need to get through the process to be sure. pic.twitter.com/E15yYZlszL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2020

Then Al asks what will be determined by Ron Rivera and his staff on Monday, Feb. 10, which has been a oft-mentioned date by Ron? Plus, is it a certainty that the Skins will exercise a 2020 team option in the contract for Adrian Peterson?

To listen to John Keim’s full interview check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault & The Team 980 App.

Why Has There Still Been No Contact Between The Redskins And Trent Williams? was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: