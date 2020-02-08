Little Bacon Bear: Rapsody Exclusive

Coming fresh from Grammy weekend and a successful year supporting her last project ‘Eve’ – Rapsody is gearing up for an exciting year and hints of a strong potential of dropping an album in 2020

On air, KYS Versus (M-Th @ 8pm) is a segment dedicated to local artists in the DMV allowing the chance for priceless moments and exposure. Zyah won a little over a year ago and took the crown as the youngest winner to date. Knowing Zyah is a fan, Little Bacon Bear surprises Zyah with the chance to meet Grammy-nominated artist Rapsody and even gets to open for her at the Fillmore Silver Spring later that night.

Rapsody and Zyah explore what it means to carry ‘black girl magic’ on their back and in their music in a super sweet interview that brings it all full circle.

