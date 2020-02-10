Exotic Dancer Slides Of The Pole & Reportedly Fractures Her Jaw

When Adult Entertainment goes wrong.

A stripper is dealing with a fractured jaw after sliding a couple of feet down a Stripper pole on to her chin. The incident happened at XTC Cabaret in Dallas, TX and it was caught on video. The dancer, known as Genea Sky was high above the stage showing off some tremendous pole dancing skills when she slipped and slid to the ground. In the video, it looks like she almost busted it wide open in a split and hit her chin.

However, she kept the party going and continued to pop that thang.

That’s me. I fractured my jaw https://t.co/fSYEqjKNPl — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 9, 2020

When the clip became viral, Genea Sky retweeted the video, adding that she did indeed fracture her jaw. She has since created a GoFundMe to help pay for her doctor’s bills.

Thank you everyone 🙏🏽💕 pic.twitter.com/y2U8kPMdpT — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

