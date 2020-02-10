Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On Twitter And We’re Impressed

Let’s be honest, if you ask most guys about their skin care regimen, washing their face with soap and water just about covers it. And if they have facial hair, maybe a beard cream or aftershave balm every now and then. Using a moisturizer, toner or clarifying cleanser never seems to be a part of the equation.

However, it seems that times are definitely changing. Men have been stepping it up in the skincare department. While skincare was once deemed a feminine trait, now more than ever, men are getting real about their grooming and are actually giving their skin the attention it deserves. And I couldn’t be any happier.

Skincare is not reserved solely for women. If you care about the appearance of your skin, you should have a solid skincare regimen, no matter your gender.

Thankfully, some men have got the memo and they’re proud of sharing their regimens via social media. A thread of Black men doing their skincare routine has taken over Twitter! From masking techniques and recommendations, skincare regimens and more, men are pulling out all the stops to ensure that their skin is well taken care of.

And I have to admit, I even learned a thing or two about different products and tips to incorporate in my personal routine. Check out some of our Black Kings showing us how they tackle their skincare routine below.

1. Cleansing Tips

Everyone face works individuality difference. I cleanse w/aveeno. Aloe Vera absorbs into skin and oil will just stay on top of the skin. from all the products so I usually mix it with moisturizer then lock it in w/ aloe gel to absorb & have no oily face. with A Natural glo — Julius Smith (@JuliuSmith) February 1, 2020

2. A Step-By-Step Routine

I break mine down for guys really wasy on my Youtube channel👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FT4sgyNoft — ᴺᴺᴬᴱᴹᴱᴷᴬ (@Nnaemekaaa) February 5, 2020

3. Shea Butter Advice

Shea moistures Shea butter soap in the morning and night. Then at night witch hazel and cetaphil. In the morning, olive oil. Also no dairy and lots of water. pic.twitter.com/GqZWIUyOla — Tyler Roberts (@theytrippinfort) February 6, 2020

4. Glowing Skin

Wash Daily w/ Black Soap.

Moisturize Daily w/ Cetaphil.

Indian Clay Mask once a week

Lemme know when that skin starts to glow, King! ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/UhMozVBpV2 — The Maker of Memories (@MakerofMemories) February 5, 2020

5. Extra Razzle Dazzle!

African Black Soap, Nivea cream, Witch Hazel, face mask if you want the extra razzle dazzle. BUT, watch what you eat. Drink hella water, stay away from high fructose corn syrup (soda, candies, diabetes inducing sweet tea) pork, seafood, and please stop touching your face. — I need my pods yo (@LilBootieVert) February 5, 2020

Let’s discuss your skincare regimen below!

