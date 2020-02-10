Al Galdi: Did Doug Williams Spill The Beans On How The Redskins Are Truly Viewing Dwayne Haskins?

Over the weekend, Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Development Doug Williams spoke to the media in Washington D.C. at the Qatar National Day of Sport event. Al Galdi is wondering if Doug Williams spilled the beans on how the Redskins are truly viewing Dwayne Haskins?

“I think what Dwayne (Haskins) has to do…he had opportunities I think last year where the coaches put their arms around him.” Williams told reporters.

“We’ve got a young kid here, I think he’s got to know that, ‘we want you to be good’. And the kid’s got so much ability man, it’s unbelievable. I think now with the new staff coming in and what he did towards the end of the year, it’s going to give that staff the opportunity to say, ‘hey we got to work with this kid to get the best out of him’. I think that’s the positive part Dwayne has on his side.”

Williams was asked what Haskins needs to do in order to show he deserves to be the starter, “I think the new coaching staff knows at this point he’s the starting quarterback. The only thing that can happen here is that Dwayne Haskins gives it back to them.” Williams said.

“So it’s up to him to go out there and work his way on this offseason, and learn the playbook, get with the coaches, sit down and wear the coaches out. He’s got to stay at the facility until they run him out of the building. That’s the most important thing, you know all that other stuff shouldn’t matter to Dwayne at this point. It should be, ‘Coach what can I do, can I do this, can I do that?’ Until the coaches say, ‘Hey Dwayne we’re going to turn the lights out man, because we’re going home’.”

"It was a great opportunity to be out here and have fun with the kids."@dh_simba7 spoke to the media at @RedskinsCR and @qatarEmbassyUSA's National Sports Day celebration. pic.twitter.com/3AKR9nDhKv — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 7, 2020

Galdi explains what Ron Rivera the Redskins want from Haskins when it comes to being the starter which is, Dwayne needs to show the work ethic and then the starting quarterback job will be his.

To hear all of Galdi’s analysis on Doug Williams discussing Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins starting quarterback job, check it out in The Team 980 Audio Vault or The Team 980 App.

Al Galdi: Did Doug Williams Spill The Beans On How The Redskins Are Truly Viewing Dwayne Haskins? was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: