Diamond D ft. Fat Joe, Raekwon & Fred The Godson “Survive or Die,” iYla ft. Method Man “Cash Rules” & More | Daily Visuals

We don’t know about y’all but we love it when some Hip-Hop OG’s get together and lay it down one time for the hardcore.

This time around some D.I.T.C. alumni reunite as Diamond D links up with former teammate Fat Joe and recruit Raekwon and Fred The Godson for his visuals to “Survive or Die” in which D catches up with the aforementioned rappers in different parts of New York. Of course you know Fat Joe was in a sneaker shop.

Speaking of OG’s, Method Man continues to drop new material like it was 199-something and this time around lends his talents to up and coming crooner iyla for her relationship themed clip to “Cash Rules.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Curren$y, Kamaiyah featuring Trina, and more.

DIAMOND D FT. FAT JOE, RAEKWON & FRED THE GODSON – “SURVIVE OR DIE”

IYLA FT. METHOD MAN – “CASH RULES”

CURREN$Y – “ROUND 3 TIMES”

KAMAIYAH FT. TRINA – “SET IT UP”

PAUL WALL & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “OVERCAME”

RODDY & JAMAAL – “BREAK A BRICK”

KEY GLOCK – “1997”

