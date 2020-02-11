Why February 10th Is Such An Important Date For The Redskins

Redskins Insider John Keim of ESPN joins Kevin Sheehan to discuss Quinton Dunbar requesting a trade or release from the Redskins and what was the importance of February 10th.

Redskins corner Quinton Dunbar has requested to be traded or released, according to a source. Dunbar spoke with a member of the Redskins' administration tonight. He had been in talks with the previous regime about an extension but he had not had any… https://t.co/avJTJIFa4h — John Keim (@john_keim) February 10, 2020

We saw multiple reports yesterday that Dunbar wanted to be traded or released. ESPN Redskins insider John Keim reported that Dunbar had talked with the Redskins’ previous administration about an extension, but that per a source said there had been no contact with the Redskins since Ron was hired.

Also, Kevin asks John why Ron Rivera kept saying February 10th was an important date for the Redskins and why they haven’t got more done before then, especially when it comes to Trent Williams…

