Cornerback Quinton Dunbar has informed the Washington Redskins that he would like to be traded or released because of dissatisfaction with his contract situation, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

After initially joining the team as a wide receiver in 2015, Dunbar switched positions to defensive back to make the team. By 2018, he had earned a starting cornerback job and had graded as one of the better players at his position over the last few seasons.

Quinton Dunbar, the second-highest-graded CB in 2019, has requested to be traded or released (via @john_keim) pic.twitter.com/f8hZ9UGXg7 — PFF (@PFF) February 11, 2020

Dunbar only has one season left on his current deal, slated to make $3.25 million in 2019. According to reports, Dunbar was in talks with the Bruce Allen and Eric Schaffer led front-office for an extension but those discussions stopped after they were let go and head coach Ron Rivera was hired.

A reason that the new regime may be hesitant to commit to Dunbar long-term does not have to do with his on-field abilities but more his ability to stay on the field.

After playing in 29 of a possible 32 games between 2016-2017, Dunbar missed a combined 14 games the last two seasons. The former Florida Gator suffered nerve damage in his leg in 2018 and dealt with hamstring issues throughout the 2019 season.

Losing Dunbar would only deepen the Redskins hole at cornerback. With a possible cap savings of $12.43 million, it’s expected that Josh Norman will be cut this offseason. Fabian Moreau, who started seven games in 2019, is also entering the last year of his deal. That leaves backups Greg Stroman and Jimmy Moreland as only cornerbacks under contract after 2020.

This situation becomes the latest on-going player dispute that Rivera will have to deal with. Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is still holding out because of issues he had with the previous front office and medical staff.

Related Links:

Quinton Dunbar Demands Trade or Release from Redskins was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: