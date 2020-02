“She is”, is an afternoon of inspiration, celebration, and motivation for Women.

Radio One D.C. presents “She is…”, an afternoon of elegance as we celebrate the “SHE“ in you. This is a Women’s empowerment luncheon in honor of Women’s History Month. We are placing a spotlight on the community with the “She Is” Community Award! Nominate a deserving woman who is committed to public service, community activism, ministry, sports, and making amazing strides in business.

