Everything You Need To Know About the 2020 All-Star Weekend Events In Chicago

The NBA’s 2020 All-Star weekend is quickly approaching and after fulfilling your Valentine’s day duties, its time to get to the glorious competitions.

To make sure you don’t skip or forget any of the events that are going on in Chicago this year, here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know about the NBA’s most exciting weekend.

First up on Friday night –February 14, at 7 p.m. ET to be exact– is the Celebrity All-Star game. Some people opt to skip it, but seeing some of your favorite celebs ball-handling skills can be hilarious. Led by Michael Wilbon as coach and Chicago’s own Common as Captain, here’s the rest of the home team:

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (4x AMA award winning artist)

Jon Batiste (musician, bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Alex Moffat (actor and comedian, “Saturday Night Live”)

Chef José Andrés (Chef & Humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA)

Quentin Richardson (NBA Legend)

As for the away team, Stephen A. Smith will finally have a chance to coach a team of his own and get a chance to critique in the moment instead of Monday morning with Max Kellerman. Chance The Rapper will take on captain duties and peep the rest of the squad below:

Captain: Chance The Rapper (rapper, recording artist)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, “Chicago PD”)

Anthony “Spice” Adams (AKA Cream E. Biggums, actor, comedian, former NFL defensive tackle)

Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)

Ronnie 2K (marketing director at 2K Sports)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA)

Darius Miles (NBA Legend)

Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET is when fans really began to tune in, starting with the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. Participants will include Bam Adebayo, Patrick Beverley, Spencer Dinwiddie, Khris Middleton, Domantas Sabonis, Pascal Siakam, Jayson Tatum, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander replacing Derrick Rose due to injury.

The second of three events on Saturday is the 3-point contest. Sadly, neither of Golden State’s Splash Brothers will be participating because of injuries, but some other contestants, who are just as clutch, are sure to keep things interesting. Davis Bertans, Devonte’ Graham, Joe Harris, Buddy Hield, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, Duncan Robinson, and Trae Young will be competing from behind the arc that night.

Now, on to the arguably most anticipated event of the weekend– the Slam Dunk Contest. Putting on a show will be Pat Connaughton, Aaron Gordon, Dwight Howard, and Derrick Jones Jr. Expect something special to happen because Aaron Gordon was part of one of the most electrifying Slam Dunk contests in recent years thanks to his 2016 battle with Zach Lavine. You also can’t count out Dwight Howard whose participated twice and won in 2008.

To cap off the weekend TNT will be airing the 69th annual All-Star game on Sunday night– Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The starters and reserves have all been named, as King James is rocking with Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, and James Harden. Giannis starting five consists of Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, and Trae Young. May the best team win… but we have a feeling it’s going to be a blowout.

