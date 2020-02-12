Denzel Curry is making sure competitive rap doesn’t die with a new series backed by Red Bull.

The Florida rapper has announced details for his four-part event series Red Bull Zeltron World Wide. The series is inspired by Curry’s love for professional wrestling and is named after his alter ego Zeltron. Red Bull Zeltron World Wide is a live music experiences that involves Curry battling different rappers in a five-round demonstration of lyricism and showmanship.

In March, Curry will take on DMV-based rapper and producer Rico Nasty in a custom-built wrestling ring in San Francisco. This rendition will follow another upcoming show in February where Curry will take on Georgia rapper J.I.D. A New York show is also on the way after Curry goes head-to-head with Rico. The first iteration of the show was back in 2018 with Red Bull: Zeltron vs. Zombies where Curry took on New York’s Flatbush Zombies in an unforgettable battle. With the current series, it’s clear Curry hasn’t grown weary of battling some of the best in rap music.

Recently, Curry surprised fans by releasing Unlocked, a new collaborative album with Kenny Beats. Meanwhile, Rico Nasty is gearing up for her much-anticipated debut album, Nightmare Vacation, this year.

You can buy tickets for the San Francisco battle here for Friday, March 20. For Curry’s battle against J.I.D in Miami, you can purchase tickets here for Saturday, February 29.

Denzel Curry Vs. Rico Nasty: Two Rappers Battle It Out In Upcoming Show was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: