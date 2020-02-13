Malika Haqq Confirms O.T. Genasis is the Father of Her Unborn Son

Khloé Kardashian BFF and Keeping Up with the Kardashian co-star Malika Haqq has been pretty mum about the father of her child—until now.

On Saturday (Feb. 8) Khloé Kardashian showered mom-to-be Malika Haqq with plenty of love at her bear-themed baby shower, which came complete with life-sized moss bears, a cereal bar, and an archway made up of beige, cream, and brown balloons.

”1st party thrown in my honor and I am truly floored. I couldn’t be happier that my son is the reason for this beautiful occasion,” Malika wrote via Instagram. “The attention to detail, overall soft textures and use of nudes was a beautiful surprise. I’m still overwhelmed with joy by this dream of a day. Special THANK YOU to my sister, my @khloekardashian “

Malika, who is expecting a baby boy next month, spoke at the lavish affair, thanking guests and discussing her journey to motherhood.

“Everyone who’s in this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted to be a mommy,” Haqq said.“The reason why I really wanted to have a shower full of women is because it’s you women that have helped me get through this pregnancy, whether you brought me lunch, called me, or texted me.”

But it was when Malika began speaking about her joy of having her son, that she confirmed what many fans have long suspected—that O.T. Genasis was the father by thanking him for her bundle of joy, using his real name.

“I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” Malika said.

Once Malika publicly confirmed O.T. Genasis was indeed the father of her son, the “Coco” rapper took to his Instagram also confirming the news before asking fans to help him pick out a name.

“My son on da way…Give me a baby name now…GO!!!,” O.T. Genesis wrote.

Although the two are excited about becoming parents, they both maintain that their current relationship status is friends as they both work hard to prepare for their child. TMZ reports that despite breaking up last summer, the “Cut It” rapper has been nothing but supportive from the moment Malika revealed she was pregnant.

The baby will be the first for both parents. Check out a few pics from the lavish shower below.

