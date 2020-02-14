Ben Standig Discusses Redskins Releasing Josh Norman And Paul Richardson

The Redskins are moving on from Josh Norman after four years with the team, per multiple reports.

Friday morning, The Athletic’s Ben Standig said on The Team 980’s Doc and Galdi that this move comes as “no surprise”. Norman was due to be paid $12.5 million this year, but due to his lack of production and given his age, Washington seemed reluctant to dish out that kind of money. With the move, the Redskins add about $9.4 million to their salary cap space.

While on the show, Standig broke the news that the Redskins were also moving on from veteran wide receiver Paul Richardson.

“New regime. He’s been battling injuries the last couple of years. I think that was the expectation,” Standig told Doc and Galdi.

Standig expresses that there had been rumblings that the Redskins were going to move on from Norman and Richardson; it was just a matter of time when those things were going to happen.

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera circled February 10th as the day he and his staff would meet to discuss the roster and future of the Redskins. After a few moves, we see that Rivera and his staff have begun revamping this roster.

