The Redskins plan to release cornerback Josh Norman after four seasons with the team, per multiple reports.

NBC Sports Washington’s Julie Donaldson spoke with Norman, who said Redskins head coach Ron Rivera called him Friday Morning to him inform of the news. When asked about his release, Norman simply told Donaldson, “It’s their choice not mine.”

Norman was due to make $12.5 million this year, which the Redskins seemed reluctant to pay given the former Pro Bowler’s play and age. The departing Norman, instead, will count $3 million in dead money and the Redskins will now add about $9.4 million to their cap space, giving them about $52 million to spend in free-agency.

In four seasons with the team, the 32-year-old intercepted seven passes and forced eight fumbles. Norman struggled mightily in 2019, forcing the previous staff to eventually bench him the last 6 weeks of the season, a span in which he only played 10 snaps.

Being as though Norman thrived under Ron Rivera in Carolina, there was a sense of optimism that Rivera’s hiring could possibly help rejuvenate the 8-year-veteran’s career. In his final season with Carolina, Norman intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns, and forced three fumbles in route to a Carolina Super Bowl berth.

It seems as if that ship has sailed though.

The Redskins have another cornerback on their depth chart in Quinton Dunbar that is seeking a new contract. Dunbar has a base salary of $3.25 million, none of which is guaranteed. Could the Redskins break the bank and extend Dunbar? Or will they look for a cornerback in free-agency or the draft?

Redskins Save $12.5M In Cap Space After Releasing Josh Norman was originally published on theteam980.com

